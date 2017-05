We have two kittens looking for their forever home.



Catrina is shy at first but starts to show some personality when you get to know her.



Cisco is a sweet boy who loves to play.



They were both found as strays.



They are spayed and neutered, current on vaccinations, boosters, dewormed, and microchipped.



You can adopt them for $85 each by calling the McCracken County Humane Society at (270) 443-5923.