Six things to know - 5/26/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Nashville is now the largest city in Tennessee. That's according to new numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau. It takes the title away from Memphis. More than 660,000 people lived in Nashville last year making it the 24th largest city in the nation.



President Trump will attend the G7 summit in Sicily, Italy. He is expected to be pushed on issues including the environment and trade. The president is expected to make a decision on whether to back out of our country's commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the 2015 Paris agreement after attending the summit.



The FBI is investigating meetings that President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had with Russian leaders in December. That's according to a report from the Washington Post. It is important to note this doesn't mean Kushner is suspected of a crime.



British police make another arrest in connection to the Manchester bombing. It followed a series of raids this morning. In all, ten people have been arrested. Eight are still in custody. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in London today to help honor the victims killed outside the Arianna Grande concert.



Greg Gianforte is the projected winner of Montana's sole U.S. House seat. He is accused of grabbing a reporter by the neck and slamming him to the ground. Gianforte is charged with misdemeanor assault on Wednesday. In his acceptance speech, Gianforte encouraged his supporters and apologized for his actions.



The Illinois House has endorsed a plan to make it easier for transgender people to change their birth certificates. The Democratic-led chamber approved the proposal 63-43 Thursday. It would allow transgender citizens to change their gender designation with authorization from a medical professional confirming they have undergone medically appropriate treatment.