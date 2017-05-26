Emergency responders can now request Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter through app

A new app will allow emergency responders to request a helicopter at the tap of a button.



Vanderbilt Lifeflight launched a new app on Friday.



Here is how it works:

- An emergency responder hits the "flight call" button which sends users' information to Vanderbilt Lifeflight. This includes GPS coordinates, name, organization, and other information the user is able to type into a text box.

- The information is sent to dispatch personnel at Lifeflight's Communications Center who then call for a helicopter to be dispatched.

- Once a helicopter is on its way, the emergency responder who made the request will receive a notification with an estimated time of arrival.



The app also has other features such as a hospital directory and landing zone guide. It has been in development for more than a year.



You can get the app on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.