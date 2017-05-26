Firing up the grill this weekend? What you need to know to keep safe

Grilling this holiday weekend? State Farm wants to help keep you safe.



According to the insurance company, over 8,000 grill fires happen each year causing almost 17,000 emergency room visits and millions of dollars in property damage.



The majority of grill fires are caused by malfunctioning gas grills.





To help prevent grilling accidents, State Farm has these five safety tips:

1. Check you gas lines on gas grills for any leaks or break.

2. Grill in a well-ventilated area. Never grill inside.

3. Keep combustibles a safe distance away from flames.

4. Clean your grill to help prevent flare ups.

5. Keep small children away from a hot grill.



State Farm has a video with more grilling safety tips. You can watch it by clicking here.