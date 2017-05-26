Local shoe drive making final push for donations

Your help is need to make sure local kids in need have shoes.



Last month, Kentuckycare kicked off their annual Shoe N 4 Kids shoe collection drive.



Their goal was to collect 1,000 pairs of shoes for kids, but with one week left they are worried they won't make their goal.



You can help by donating a pair of shoes at any of the locations listed below. The shoe drive ends on Friday, June 2nd.



They are looking for athletic kids shoes sizes 3-13.



Drop-off locations:



Kentuckycare Medical Clinics

Bardwell

75 E. Court St

Bardwell, Ky

Barlow

120 N. Main St.

Barlow, Ky

Mayfield

211 S. 8th St.

Mayfield, Ky

Paducah Midtown

125 South 20th street

Paducah, Ky

Southside

3240 Irvin Cobb Drive

Paducah, Ky

Independence Bank

Main office

314 Broadway St

Paducah, Ky

Lone Oak

3312 Lone oak Rd

Paducah, Ky

Strawberry Hill

2711 New Holt Rd

Paducah, Ky

Shoe Carnival

3250 James Sanders Blvd

Paducah, Ky

KeeForce

625 S. 4th St.

Paducah, Ky

Lake Chem Federal Credit Union

4822 US HWY 62

Calvert City, Ky

112 North 12th street Suit A

Murray, Ky

3565 HWY 68 East

Benton, Ky

Peel and Holland

5120 Village Square Dr. #104

Paducah, Ky

Purchase Area Development District

1002 Medical Center Cir

Mayfield, KY

Harrison Street Missionary Baptist

1125 Harrison St.

Paducah,Ky

Heartland Worship

477 Alben Barkley Dr.

Paducah,Ky

Paducah City Schools

Clark Elementary

3401 Buckner Ln

Paducah, Ky

Paducah Head Start

300 Fountain Ave

Paducah, Ky

Mcnabb Elementary

2100 Park Ave,

Paducah,Ky

Morgan Elementary

2200 S. 28th St

Paducah, Ky

Paducah Middle School

342 Lone Oak Rd

Paducah, Ky

Paducah Tilghman

2400 Washington St

Paducah, Ky

Public Libraries

Marshall County

1003 Poplar St.

Benton, Ky

Mccracken County

555 Washington St.

Paducah, Ky

Ballard

410 Ohio St.

Wickliffe, Ky

Calloway County

710 Main St.

Murray, Ky

Carlisle County

104 US Highway 51 N

Bardwell, Ky

Fulton

312 Main St.

Fulton, Ky

Hickman County Library

209 Mayfield Rd.

Clinton, Ky

Graves County

601 N. 17th St.

Mayfield, Ky