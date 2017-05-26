Local shoe drive making final push for donations

Your help is need to make sure local kids in need have shoes.
Last month, Kentuckycare kicked off their annual Shoe N 4 Kids shoe collection drive.
Their goal was to collect 1,000 pairs of shoes for kids, but with one week left they are worried they won't make their goal.
You can help by donating a pair of shoes at any of the locations listed below. The shoe drive ends on Friday, June 2nd.
They are looking for athletic kids shoes sizes 3-13.
Drop-off locations:
Kentuckycare Medical Clinics
Bardwell
75 E. Court St
Bardwell, Ky
Barlow
120 N. Main St.
Barlow, Ky
Mayfield
211 S. 8th St.
Mayfield, Ky
Paducah Midtown
125 South 20th street
Paducah, Ky
Southside
3240 Irvin Cobb Drive
Paducah, Ky
Independence Bank
Main office
314 Broadway St
Paducah, Ky
Lone Oak
3312 Lone oak Rd
Paducah, Ky
Strawberry Hill
2711 New Holt Rd
Paducah, Ky
Shoe Carnival
3250 James Sanders Blvd
Paducah, Ky
KeeForce
625 S. 4th St.
Paducah, Ky
Lake Chem Federal Credit Union
4822 US HWY 62
Calvert City, Ky
112 North 12th street Suit A
Murray, Ky
3565 HWY 68 East
Benton, Ky
Peel and Holland
5120 Village Square Dr. #104
Paducah, Ky
Purchase Area Development District
1002 Medical Center Cir
Mayfield, KY
Harrison Street Missionary Baptist
1125 Harrison St.
Paducah,Ky
Heartland Worship
477 Alben Barkley Dr.
Paducah,Ky
Paducah City Schools
Clark Elementary
3401 Buckner Ln
Paducah, Ky
Paducah Head Start
300 Fountain Ave
Paducah, Ky
Mcnabb Elementary
2100 Park Ave,
Paducah,Ky
Morgan Elementary
2200 S. 28th St
Paducah, Ky
Paducah Middle School
342 Lone Oak Rd
Paducah, Ky
Paducah Tilghman
2400 Washington St
Paducah, Ky
Public Libraries
Marshall County
1003 Poplar St.
Benton, Ky
Mccracken County
555 Washington St.
Paducah, Ky
Ballard
410 Ohio St.
Wickliffe, Ky
Calloway County
710 Main St.
Murray, Ky
Carlisle County
104 US Highway 51 N
Bardwell, Ky
Fulton
312 Main St.
Fulton, Ky
Hickman County Library
209 Mayfield Rd.
Clinton, Ky
Graves County
601 N. 17th St.
Mayfield, Ky
