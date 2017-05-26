Free skin cancer screening being held next month

You can get checked for skin cancer for free next month.



Kentucky Cancer Program, Baptist Health Paducah, and Lourdes hospital are teaming up to provide an annual free cancer screening on Saturday, June 24.



It will be held from 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. at Lourdes Outpatient Surgery Center in the Marshall Nemer Pavilion. That is in Paducah.



Area dermatologists are volunteering their time to examine and evaluations skin changes.



To take part in the free screening you must make an appointment by calling the Kentucky Cancer Program at (270) 442-1310.