2 boys charged in massive Tennessee fire

Authorities say two boys have been charged in a massive fire in Tennessee.



WJHL-TV reports that the boys, ages 11 and 12, were identified as possible suspects after the May 18 fire at an old building in an area of Kingsport known as "Supermarket Row." Fire officials say witnesses saw two boys in the area at about the time the fire started.



Multiple fire crews worked several hours to put out the fire. Sullivan County's district attorney charged the boys with aggravated criminal trespassing and reckless burning on Thursday. They are scheduled to appear in juvenile court June 2.



The vacant building that burned had been an IGA grocery store. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved incentives to move forward with building apartments at the location.

