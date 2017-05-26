Illinois governor grants 5 clemency petitions, rejects 197

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has granted five petitions for clemency and denied 197 others.More
The Illinois House has endorsed a plan to make it easier for transgender people to change their birth certificates.More
Testimonies at a legislative hearing have revealed investigators with Illinois' child welfare agency face high caseloads and feel pressured to quickly wrap up abuse investigations.More
Without a budget and regular funding, the Williamson County Early Childhood Cooperative won’t open its doors next year. More than 600 young children in every district in the county are at risk of losing their preschool programs.More
The Illinois General Assembly is back to work after the Senate approved a major spending package.More
