Ethics complaint is 'mumbo jumbo,' Gov. Bevin says

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is discounting an ethics complaint aimed at him as political "mumbo jumbo."



The complaint by a government watchdog advocate stems from questions regarding Bevin's connection to a Louisville-area mansion that sold for nearly a million dollars below market value.



The Republican governor told reporters Friday that he and his family live in the house.



But he downplayed the importance of where he lives. Bevin answered questions about the topic after he announced a record-setting amount of business investments in the state.



The government watchdog, Richard Beliles, is asking whether a chain of events involving the governor and one of his backers amounts to improper gifts under the ethics code for state officials.