Campgrounds fill, boaters hit the water despite severe weather threat

Even with the threat of severe weather, campgrounds are at full capacity in the Local 6 area. Lakes are also busy with boaters.

When lightning strikes, emergency responders take action during severe weather.

You don't want to be outside, but campers like Johnny Rowe are willing to take the chance.

"It may come in, and it may not. Nobody knows. Lift the awning in, and we'll stay here and see what happens," Rowe said.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Curt Curtner is asking campers to have a plan ready just in case.

"The main thing is the potential for winds right now that we're worried about, especially for people outside," Curtner says.

You'll want to secure as many things as possible on your campsite. Stake down your tables and chairs, because when the wind picks up, they may become flying debris that puts you in danger.

Weather authority Jennifer Rukavina says if you're going to be outside, keep your eyes on the sky.

"You want to look for those high, billowing clouds that start to build very quickly, and they have a rugged edge. That's when thunderstorms are starting to build," she says.

Rukavina says when you hear thunder, that's the best time to get indoors.

In a worst-case scenario, campgrounds are advising people to take shelter in the concrete restrooms on site. Curtner advises boaters to beach immediately, and wait out the storm.

Rowe says he'll be ready to take action if storms come through. For now, he'll continue enjoying his vacation.

Campers also need to be aware of the chance for flash flooding. In severe weather, we can't stress enough the importance of having multiple ways to get warnings. You can get them sent to your phone with our Weather Call Service.