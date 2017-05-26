Trump condemns attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt

President Donald Trump is vowing to crush "evil organizations of terror" following an attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt that killed more than two dozen people near Cairo. The attack is prompting Egypt's leader to appeal to Trump to lead the fight against global terrorism.



In a sharply worded statement, Trump condemns terrorists who are "engaged in a war against civilization." He also decries the "merciless slaughter of Christians in Egypt."



Trump says the attack will steel the nation's resolve to destroy terrorist organizations and expose "their depraved, twisted and thuggish ideology."



Trump issued the statement while attending the G-7 meeting in Sicily. He said the U.S. would stand with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who vowed to strike back at the training bases of militants who waged the attacks.