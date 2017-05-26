KSP increases patrols for Memorial Day weekend

Holiday travel has begun! Look out for increased traffic on main highways.

It's the deadliest weekend for people on the road. Are you traveling this Memorial Day weekend? More than 39 million Americans said they are driving to their holiday destinations, according to AAA.

The Kentucky State Police reports there were 67 crashes and 17 injuries last Memorial Day weekend.

Philip and Ann Talley have started their Memorial Day weekend early on Friday, driving 10 hours to Missouri to see their grandchildren.

Talley said they've been driving on Interstate 24 for three hours so far. That's one of many routes where KSP is increasing patrols.

You'll also see them on U.S. 51, U.S. 60, U.S. 62, U.S. 68, U.S. 641, Interstate 69, and the Purchase Parkway.

KSP Lt. Trent Weaver said those are some of west Kentucky's most dangerous roads.

"Because of people traveling from state to state," he explained. "They use I-24 and the parkways, and they'll get off at the U.S. highways to go eat or sight see." He said the increased traffic makes them more dangerous.

What will patrols be looking for? Seat belts, child restraints, driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, and distracted driving — the latter of which is when you are use your cell phone while driving.

"As far as fatalities in Post 1, we're ahead this year from where we were last year by 50 percent, which is a significant increase," Weaver said.

KSP says to slow down, especially in areas you are unfamiliar with and where there is construction.

Weaver said it is best to travel earlier in the day and miss the holiday rush.

You will see an increased patrol presence in Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee as well.