Recent flooding damages headstones at local cemetery

If your loved one is buried at Baumgard Cemetery in Alexander County, it'll be nearly impossible to visit them on Memorial Day.

Wade Pecord's brother is buried at the cemetery.

"Usually just come down here to take care of it, clean things up, mow it," says Pecord.

Pecord says the area is prone to flooding, but a breach in the Len Small Levee is making the situation worse. He says it's not just water sweeping through the cemetery. It's debris and sand. The debris knocked over headstones, and sand has buried several markers.

"There's a headstone right about here," says Pecord. "There's one under this, and then there's another one right about somewhere about right here. There's another one somewhere under that."

The cemetery is now an island. You need a boat to get there.

"It's Memorial Day coming up, and there's like 18 veterans buried here, and they're not going to have flags on their graves." says Pecord. "It's disrespectful to them, and the people that served for the country. They should have a flag on their grave."

Pecord says a couple more floods with no levee, and the cemetery will be gone.

"It wouldn't take much more to cover all of them up and wash half of them away," says Pecord.

The Len Small Levee breached on New Years 2016. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won't fix it, because it says the economic impact isn't big enough.

Once river levels go down, farmers plan to use their own resources to fill in the large hole.

Baumgard Cemetery is also known as Bamgard Cemetery.