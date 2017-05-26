Talley helps "Tee It Closer To A Cure" benefit

The "Tee It Closer To A Cure" benefit held its fifth annual golf scramble Friday afternoon at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah, Ky., to raise funds for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

"It's an inflammatory bowel disease so it causes severe weight loss," "Tee It Closer To A Cure" organizer and Crohn's patient Mitchell Lamm said. "It's a disease that a lot of people don't want to talk about. So a lot of people suffer in silence."

Lamm is a personal trainer for Princeton native and 2016 NCAA Women's Golf Champion Emma Talley who was the celebrity guest again for the benefit.

"It's just an important event to me for both my coaches and trainers having it," Talley said. "They both have suffered from it. It's just a terrible disease and it means a lot."

Lamm's 10-year goal for the fundraiser is to raise $50,000 to donate to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America. He says the event is on track to raise around $25,000 after this year's outing.

Rachel Bell, a Crohn's disease patient helping with the benefit, says she hopes the event can raise awareness for the disease.

"I find myself wanting to do more because I didn't really have any mentor," Bell said. "I just want to be that mentor for other people even if they're older than me I want to be able to help ... I truly want to find a cure for Crohn's and ulcerative colitis."

