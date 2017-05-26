Decision to remove Cory Hutcheson as Mississippi County sheriff stands

Cory Hutcheson cannot resume his duties as the sheriff of Mississippi County, Missouri.

He wrote this on his Facebook page Friday saying the court denied a motion to allow him back in office after the Missouri attorney general stripped him of his sheriff's duties. He was stripped of his title earlier this month regarding his alleged role in the death of an inmate in the Mississippi County Jail.

Hutcheson faces 18 criminal charges. In addition to the inmate death case, he also faces two other cases. One includes assault and robbery charges. In the other, he is accused of illegally pinging the cell phones of several community members and members of law enforcement, including the former sheriff. For more on those charges, click here.

He also said in his Facebook post on Friday that he respects the courts decision, and looks forward to presenting his side of story at trial.