Local leaders optimistic about new DOE cleanup site contract

Paducah area leaders are optimistic about the latest contract from the Department of Energy for the former gaseous diffusion plant cleanup site.

Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said she thinks it will make a difference to the men and women who work on the site.

The $1.4 billion contract is for five years, instead of the usual three. It also allows for a three or five year extension.

It’s been championed by city and county leaders and the chamber for many years. Wilson says she’s thankful to the community for being united on the priority project, as well as the congressional delegation. The longer contract was at the request of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul, and Rep. James Comer.

The site employs between 1,500 and 1,600 people. Wilson said she thinks the longer security for employees could result in more families moving to Paducah and more houses sold. “It is a big part of who we are as a community. It's been a history, and it'll be our future as well,” she said.

While this is seen as a win to the chamber, Wilson says they’ll keep on pressuring Washington. “It won't stop. We have to be persistent year after year to make sure in the federal budget there is adequate funding and stable funding to keep that employment level where it is.”

McCracken County Judge Executive Bob Leeper says the county gets a little less than $1 million in payroll tax from the major contractors on the cleanup site.