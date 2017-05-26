Venture River opens for the year with new Wipeout attraction

Kids lined up for Venture River's opening day in Eddyville on Friday, making a splash on the park's new attraction: The Wipeout.

It's a million-dollar water slide jungle gym that's five levels high with three tunnel slides, a "crazy cruise" slide, and flushing buckets, among other things.

"We have a lot of families that come to our park. Some of them have small children who can't ride the larger rides. This meets that need. People of all ages and sizes can ride," park manager Andrea York says.

They've also added a 40-site RV park this year for families who are traveling through.