HerrinFesta Italiana prepares for severe weather

For 27 years, thousands of people have looked forward to going to the HerrinFesta Italiana, rain or shine.

"Every time I come, especially on the first night, it always starts to rain on everyone," said Charles Randolph.

The festival brings visitors and vendors from all over the United States, including Sue Byrne. She and her family traveled all the way from Chicago to set up their pop-up shop, Just For Fun Novelty and LulaRoe. She said the weather was awful last year.

"It poured. This whole street was flooded, so we didn't think we get it in," said Byrne.

This year, weather could be worse than last year, so the family came prepared.

"We are at the mercy of the weather. So, there is nothing you can do about it, so you just deal with it. So, we have tarps and all of that kind of stuff," said Byrne.

HerrinFesta Italiana President Cris Trapani said the event is well prepared for severe weather. The Herrin Civic Center can also be used as a storm shelter.

"We have an evacuation plan with people in place. We have a shelter-in-place plan as well. We are standing in the Herrin Civic Center, which is one of the authorized certified storm shelters for the area," said Trapani.

A special committee meets Saturday to go over the weather plans for the weekend.

Last day of the HerrinFesta Italiana will be May 29.