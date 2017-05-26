Senzatela shuts down Cards over 8 innings, Rockies win 10-0

Rookie Antonio Senzatela threw eight sharp innings to grab a share of the major league lead in wins, Charlie Blackmon had a homer and run-scoring single as part of an eight-run eighth and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-0 on Friday night.



Fresh off a 7-3 road swing, the Rockies kept right on rolling behind Senzatela, who joins Clayton Kershaw, Dallas Keuchel and Ervin Santana with seven victories this season.



Senzatela (7-1) scattered five hits and showed plenty of poise as the 22-year-old escaped trouble courtesy of four double plays.



Carlos Martinez (3-4) gave up three runs in 7 1/3 innings while striking out nine.

