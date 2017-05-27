Delays expected at IL148 interchange due to construction

The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists of upcoming lane closures on I-57 in Williamson County.

Beginning Tuesday, May 30 at 7 a.m., northbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane at the Johnson County line (mile marker 43).

I-24 westbound will be reduced to one lane at mile marker 1.

This is part of continuing work to the IL 148 interchange to rehab the road.

Expect major delays daily between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Drivers should be aware that delays can occur any time.

Workers will remove the existing surface, fracture the existing concrete to create the new base and place new hot mix asphalt pavement and shoulders.

Work is expected to last through July 3, 2017.