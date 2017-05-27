Delays expected at IL148 interchange due to construction

The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists of upcoming lane closures on I-57 in Williamson County.More
It's the deadliest weekend for people on the road. Are you traveling this Memorial Day weekend?More
The Illinois State Police is increasing patrols during the Memorial Day weekend. Highway 13 and Interstate 57 are two of the busier roadways.More
A portion of KY 944 in Graves County will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced.More
UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the southbound Interstate 69 ramp to Interstate 24 East at the I-24 Exit 43 interchange in Lyon County is back open as of 11 p.m. Monday.More
