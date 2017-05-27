Two arrested, more arrests expected after storage unit burglaries

Kentucky State Police arrested two people for breaking into and stealing several items from multiple storage units.

KSP anticipates more will be arrested from this event.

The month-long investigation began just before midnight, April 28 into burglaries of 37 storage units.

KSP responded to the Key Miniwarehouse storage units located on Highway 121 South in Calloway County for a report of a storage unit being broken into.

Trooper Paul Berhow found multiple units had been broken into and several items had been stolen.

Berhow was able to locate many of the items.

Troopers arrested Charles "Dakota" Angle, 20 of Benton, Kentucky May 26 at a home in Marshall County.

Later that night, they also arrested Katrina M. Simmons, 29 of Murray, Kentucky at a home in Calloway County.

Both were charged with 37 counts of Third Degree Burglary, 37 counts of Third Degree Criminal Mischief, 2 counts of Criminal resspassing, and Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500.

Both were lodged in Calloway County Jail.