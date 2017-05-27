KHSAA 1st Region tournament brackets released

The KHSAA 1st Region baseball and softball tournaments will begin on Monday. Below are the opening round matchups for the region tournaments.



1st Region Baseball Tournament (at Graves County High School)

Monday, May 29

Calloway County vs. Carlisle County 10 a.m.

McCracken County vs. Ballard Memorial 12:30 p.m.

Graves County vs. Paducah Tilghman 3:00 p.m.

Hickman County vs. Marshall County 5:30 p.m.



1st Region Softball Tournament (at McCracken County High School)

Monday, May 29

Ballard Memorial vs. Paducah Tilghman 10:00 a.m.

Calloway County vs. Hickman County 12:00 p.m.

McCracken County vs. Marshall County 2 p.m.

Carlisle County vs. Graves County 4 p.m.

