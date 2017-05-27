KHSAA 2nd Region tournament brackets released

The KHSAA 2nd Region baseball and softball tournaments will begin on Monday. Below are the opening round matchups for the region tournaments.



2nd Region Baseball Tournament (at Marion-Crittenden County Park)

Monday, May 29

Livingston Central vs. Madisonville 10:00 a.m.

Christian County vs. Union County 1:00 p.m.

Caldwell County vs. University Heights 4:00 p.m.

Henderson County vs. Crittenden County 7:00 p.m.



2nd Region Softball Tournament (at Christian County High School)

Monday, May 29

Union County vs. Crittenden County 11:00 a.m.

Christian County vs. Caldwell County 1:00 p.m.

Madisonville vs. University Heights 3:00 p.m.

Lyon County vs. Webster County 5:00 p.m.

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.