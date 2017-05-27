Locals march to spread military suicide awareness

Suicide is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Military. A report by the Department of Defense shows suicide kills nearly five times as many troops as combat.

U.S. army veteran, Amy Hughes, says her cousin, Doug Williams, died by suicide in 2011.

"He struggled for a long time with PTSD and some other emotional issues," says Hughes. "He was not able to overcome those struggles."

National Guard Staff Sergeant David Felts lost a comrade to suicide.

"A lot of the times the guys get out, they come back from combat or they get out of the army from active duty and they come to the civilian side, and they've lost their purpose," says Felts.

It's why Felts says he started Paducah Operation Zero.

On Saturday, more than 80 people took to the streets of Paducah to raise money and spread awareness. They marched more than six miles with 22 pounds strapped to their backs in memory of the veterans who lost their lives to suicide.

"We carry the 22 pounds to honor them," says Felts. "To let them know that we haven't gave up on them."

It was an emotional day for everyone.

"I feel the comradery," says Hughes. "I feel the family. Sometimes these veterans don't. They're not able to find that when they get back and then that's where the downhill goes."

No matter how hard it gets, Felts says they've got your back.

"Hopefully strength in numbers we can all together bring that number from 22 to zero," says Felts.

Felts says marchers raised $4,000 for Disabled American Veterans, a non-profit charity in Paducah.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255.