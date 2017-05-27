Backer enters guilty plea to manslaughter after murder charge

Jonathan Backer, the man accursed of killing 61-year-old Wallace Key pleaded guilty Friday.

Commonwealth attorney, Mark Blankenship says he entered a plea after several hours of mediation.

Backer of Puryear, Tennessee was arrested for murder and evidence tampering.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter 1 and tampering with evidence for a total of 22 consecutive years.

Mediator David Buckingham assisted with the mediation.

Backer will be sentenced July 6.

Blankenship says both the victim's family and Murray police department approved the plea agreement.