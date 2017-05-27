KSP arrests Livingston man on several rape charges involving child under 12

Kentucky State Police arrested a man on multiple sex charges for engaging with a child under the age of 12.

In a four-month investigation that began in January 2017, KSP found that between 2014 and 2017 Lester Carender Jr., 72 of Grand Rivers, Kentucky had continuous sexual conduct with a child under 12 years old.

Troopers executed a search warrant at Carender's home. They found marijuana, paraphernalia, and numerous firearms.

He's been charged with First Degree Rape (victim under 12 years old, Class A Felony), two counts of Second Degree Rape (Class C Felony), First Degree Sodomy (victim under 12 years old, Class A Felony), First Degree Sexual Abuse (victim under 12 years old, Class C Felony), First Degree Sexual Abuse (Class D Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Firearm Enhanced, Class A Misdemeanor), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Firearm Enhanced, Class D Felony).

Carender was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

KSP is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Fields at 270-856-3721.