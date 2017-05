5/27 Prep Scores

Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Saturday, May 27th.

ILLINOIS

Baseball

3A Carbondale Regional Championship

Mt. Vernon 4, Massac County 0 - FINAL

3A Centralia Regional Championship

Salem 6, Marion 2 - FINAL

2A Benton Sectional Championship

Nashville 11, Carterville 2 - FINAL

1A Goreville Sectional Championship

Goreville 10, Steeleville 2 - FINAL

Softball

3A Mt Vernon Regional Championship

Herrin 7, Waterloo 5 - FINAL

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.