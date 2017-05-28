Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Carbondale police are looking for information into an aggravated robbery.

Saturday, May 27th, police responded to a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street.

Officers learned a man entered the business and demanded money. .The suspect implied that they had a weapon concealed in the sleeve of his jacket.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5'08'' to 5'10'', medium build, approximately 20 to 25 years old, wearing dark clothing and a dark long sleeve jacket with a hood over his head and black shoes.

The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white grocery bag.

Police believe the suspect stood outside of the business for a few minutes before entering.

No one was injured.

If you have any information, call police at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).