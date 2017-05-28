Antique tractors help tell true meaning behind Memorial Day

Harold Morris grew up with a tractor exactly like the one he's refurbishing right now.

"Nearly everything on this tractor is original 1937," says Morris.

It takes about two years to make an old John Deere look brand new. Morris has already restored several. Right now, he has them all lined up in front of his home in Princeton, Kentucky in honor of Memorial Day. Morris says the display symbolizes soldiers saluting a fallen comrade.

"They gave their lives so we can be free," says Morris. "We don't honor them near what we need to."

Local U.S. Army veteran, Gary Crawford, says the display hits home.

"These tractors are antiques," says Crawford. "A lot of us soldiers are considered antiques."

Crawford says it's refreshing to see someone celebrate Memorial Day the right way.

"It's too much of a holiday," says Crawford. "People are going out swimming, boating, skiing. They don't realize just exactly what Memorial Day even stands for. It's for the soldiers that didn't get to come home like I did."

The display is Morris' way of saying thank you. It's something he's done for the last 20 years, hoping it will help change the way many of us celebrate Memorial Day.