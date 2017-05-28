Domestic call preceded shootings that killed 8

BROOKHAVEN, Mississippi - Authorities say a shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute.



The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Sunday that three female victims and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy were killed. More bodies were found at two other crime scenes - two boys were slain at the second location and a male and a female victim were discovered at the third.



The MBI identified the slain deputy as 36-year-old William Durr, who served two years at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department and four years with Brookhaven police. Names of the other victims were not immediately released.



The MBI said the suspect, 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt, was apprehended Sunday and was being treated for a gunshot wound at a Jackson hospital. The news release did not say whether he had been charged.