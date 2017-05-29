Six things to know - 5/29/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A shooting spree that left eight people dead in Mississippi began with a call regarding a domestic dispute. The victims, including a sheriff's deputy, were found at three different crime scenes. The suspect, Willie Godbolt, is being treated for a gunshot wound.



North Korea launched what appeared to be a short-range missile. The U.S. military tracked the launch from North Korea's east coast this morning. The missile was in the air for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan. The White House says President Trump was briefed on the launch.



Tennessee state Senator Mae Beavers says she plans to jump into the race for governor. She is expected to formally announce her campaign Saturday. The Republican says Tennessee conservatives are "looking for bold leadership." Beavers has been in the Senate since 2002.



The Nashville Predators will play their first Stanley Cup finals tonight at 7:00 p.m. You can watch the game on WPSD Local 6. The team will play the Pittsburgh Penguins in game one. The two teams met twice during the regular season with Pittsburgh winning each game.



A federal investigation into possible new opioid and other drug theft by employees at Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals. A report from the Associated Press shows 36 cases opened by the VA inspector general's office from October 1st - May 19th. It brings the total number of open criminal cases to 108.



Debate on the plan to pass a budget in Illinois continues today. The Illinois House plans to work on a proposed income tax increase while the Senate returns to work on a property tax freeze. Lawmakers are trying to pass a $37 billion budget deal. They only have until the 31st of this month to do so.