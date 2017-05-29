What the Tech: Public wifi dangers

A lot of us will be taking vacations this summer to get some well deserved time away. But it is also a time you need to be on alert to protect your personal information.



If you've ever been walking around a busy convention center, an airport or even a hotel, you may have noticed your phone showing you free wifi. You may think it's a good way to saves on data, but it's also a good way to lose your data.



Why? Because some free wifi connections are traps. Set by bad guys using a trick called "EvilTwin." The way this scam works, they setup a wifi hot spot on a phone. They may give it a name like"freehotelwifi," something to make you think it's okay. But when you logon, they can use a software tool to intercept your connection. It allows them to see everything, and can even log your key strokes on a laptop. And can access your device even after you sign off and get back home. Here's what you should do when you're looking for the real wifi connection at an airport or hotel.



Ask someone in security or another employee. Most hotels are pretty good at securing their networks for rooms, but to be on the safe side, look for an Ethernet connection in the room. It looks like an old phone cable. It's safer...and faster.



There are other things you should not do on public wifi. Don't access your bank or credit card accounts or make a purchase online. If you login to Facebook on a compromised network, they can steal your username and password. Logout of any critical accounts that have your credit card information before you leave home. Once you get home, change your passwords. If a bad guys stole your information, they can get into your accounts long after you think everything's fine.



Almost everyone you see at airports, hotels, and convention centers are people just like you, they want to protect their information. But bad guys like hanging out in these places and all it takes is one victim to make their efforts worthwhile.