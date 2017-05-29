Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI

Posted: Updated:
JUPITER, FL (AP) -

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
    
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.
    
Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.
    
No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

Powered by Frankly