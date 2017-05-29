Take a hike this weekend as part of National Trails Day

You're encouraged to take a hike this weekend. This Saturday, June 3, is National Trails Day.



The day, hosted by the American Hiking Society, was set up to encourage people to get out and enjoy trails.



The Local 6 area has a large selection of trails to walk, bike, and ride horses on. We have gathered a list of links to help you get started in planning your next trip to the trails.



Southern Illinois:

Southern Illinois has a variety of trails to choose from that range from beginner friendly all the way to expert hikers. We highlighted just a few of the areas you can hike at below. You can read about more trails in southern Illinois by clicking here.

Giant City State Park Giant City State Park is located near Carbondale and is known for its massive sandstone structures. The park offers hiking trails as well as trails for horseback riding. You can read more about this park by clicking here.

Tunnel Hill The Tunnel Hill State Trail is located near Vienna and was once a railroad line. The railroad was removed and a very flat, 45 mile long trail is in its place. The most stunning feature of the trail is a 543 feet long tunnel built to take trains under a hill. You can read more on this trail by clicking here.

Garden of the Gods The sandstone bluffs of the Gardens of the Gods are a huge tourist draw for many visiting southern Illinois. The trail around the bluffs is short, but provides a stunning view of the surrounding Garden of the God Wilderness. You can read more about Garden of the Gods by clicking here.

Cave-in-Rock State Park Cave-in-Rock is known for its high bluffs overlooking the Ohio River, and the 55-foot-wide cave that was carved out of the limestone rock by water thousands of years ago. The park features two hiking trails plus lots of opportunity for exploration. You can read more on the park by clicking here.



Kentucky:

Western Kentucky is not as well known as southern Illinois for its trails but it still has quite a variety for those looking for hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

Land Between the Lakes The Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is probably the most popular place to take a hike in western Kentucky. The area has a variety of hiking and biking trails, along with horseback riding trails. You can see all the trails in LBL by clicking here.

Columbus-Belmont State Park Columbus-Belmont State Park is located near Columbus right next to the Mississippi River. The park is known for its connection to the Civil War and features a 2.5-mile self-guided hiking trail. You can read more about the park by clicking here.



Tennessee:

West Tennessee is know for its great boating destinations, but it also has some great hiking opportunities.

Land Between the Lakes Kentucky may be more well known for the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, but part of the recreation area does extend into Tennessee. There are many trails in the southern half of LBL. You can see all the trails in LBL by clicking here.

Reelfoot Lake State Park This park located near Tiptonville is mostly known for being a great place for boaters and fishers, but it also offers up a few walking trails. You can read more about the park and the trails it has to offer by clicking here.



Missouri:

Southeast Missouri has hiking opportunities that range from those looking for something a bit more rugged, all the way to those wanting a nice scenic route.