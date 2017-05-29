Illinois House approves TRUST act for immigrants

The Illinois House has approved a plan that prevents what advocates say is harassment of undocumented immigrants.



The so-called TRUST Act was approved 62-49 Monday. It requires a criminal warrant before federal authorities pursue undocumented immigrants.



But Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch softened the legislation with input from local police organizations. The Hillside Democrat says police were concerned with earlier legislation which forbid them from participating with federal authorities unless there was a criminal warrant.



But it still prohibits local jails from holding people on immigration detainers so that federal officials may pick them up for possible deportation.



Republicans complained immigration is a federal issue. Proponents argue it's not a crime to be in the country illegally and many work and pay taxes.



The measure must return to the Senate.

The bill is SB 31.