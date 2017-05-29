Vietnam War veteran aims to give all fallen service members full military honors

Hundreds turned out for a ceremony Monday in Marshall County to honor our country's fallen heroes, led by Calvert City's American Legion Post 236.

Vietnam War veteran George Culp marches with American Legion Post 236 in honor of the loved ones he's lost.

"It's not best to think about all that very often, but today's a day, if you will, because of what it represents," Culp said.

As the honor guard fired shots and the bugle played, Culp remembered seven friends who died after a bomb hit his battalion's mess hall when he was away on R and R.

"I didn't know about it until I came back, of course, and seen the mess and asked who was dead," Culp said.

Culp said he also thinks of his mother and father, both veterans. Monday he looked down at his father's name engraved in the Jerry G. English Veterans Plaza. He said he feels his parents never got the full recognition they deserved, because they didn't get a military funeral.

"That would have meant a lot for me, so I was very proud to do that," Culp said about the moment he joined the honor guard almost 10 years ago. He joint two weeks after the honor guard started performing military funerals. He said he wants to make sure others get the military honors his family didn't.

"I've seen families really appreciate that, and that meant something to them to see them honored with full military honors. It's very important. I put it as one of the priorities of my life," Culp said.

Culp has taken part in more than 400 military funerals. On Monday, he marched to recognize all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Calvert City's American Legion Post also held ceremonies at two cemeteries in Marshall County.