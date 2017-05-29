Vietnam veteran awarded diploma more than 70 years after high school

A World War II veteran now has his high school diploma, more than 70 years after starting high school. Last week we showed you the Calloway County School Board awarded 90-year-old Robert William Smith with an honorary diploma last week. He was drafted for the U.S. Army in 1945 and never finished high school.



He earned his diploma through Kentucky's High School Diploma Program. The program has awarded more than 1,000 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans honorary diplomas since 2002.

On Memorial Day, we bring you the story of another veteran, a Vietnam War veteran from McCracken County, who received his certificate more than 70 years after first sitting in a high school classroom.

Vietnam veteran 79-year-old Jim Vance says he didn't get a traditional education. He learned lessons the hard way.

"Pow, a bullet comes right through the middle of the cabin. First time I got shot at, and I grew up right then," Vance said.

Vance served three years in the Vietnam War. he nearly lost his life, and he lost his best friend during his time there.

Vance has so much experience, but he never finished high school. He attended Ballard County Memorial High School for one year.

"I left and went to the Marine Corp May of 1955, and didn't get my diploma until June of 2016 or something like that," Vance said.



Vance received his diploma through the Kentucky High School Diploma Program. The program awards veterans who never graduated prior to their service.

"I display it. Everybody says you graduated from Ballard Memorial High School, and I say yeah, I did," Vance said.

It's a token of appreciation for the sacrifices he made.

To be eligible for the program, you must be an honorably discharged veteran who was enrolled in, but did not complete, high school.

