Vietnam War memorial dedicated to local fallen servicemen

Visitors laid flowers down for their loved ones lost in the Vietnam War.

Veterans and loved ones of the fallen gathered for the reveal of a Vietnam War memorial in Obion County, Tennessee Monday. The memorial honors all veterans, but it also specifically honors 12 men from Obion County.

A bell rang at Discovery Park for those 12 men at the ceremony Monday. Their families, wearing white name tags, watched with tears in their eyes.

Eleven of the 12 servicemen were killed in action. One was missing in action.

The Heisse family gathered in honor of their father, Edwin Heisse.

"It was his second tour in Vietnam when he was killed," said his son, Frank Heisse. He was nine when his fathered didn't return home. He said he remembers him as a military man.

"He believed in what he was doing over there. He believed in our country's mission in Vietnam," Frank said. "It was a tragic loss for our family, but we are certainly proud."

The memorial is for all of those hometown servicemen who never made it home.

Ray Pollard, who now works at Discovery Park, is a Vietnam veteran. He said not only is he proud to be honored, but his cousin, Robert Trevathan, was one of the 12 killed.

"(Vietnam veterans) never did get much recognition like all the other wars that had ticker tape parades," Pollard explained. "When we landed in California, they told us to take our uniforms off."

He said how the times have changed.

The families of the fallen said they are happy they won't have to travel far to honor their loved ones. The memorial is in a temporary spot at Discovery Park, and it will be moved to Discovery Park's Freedom Hall eventually.