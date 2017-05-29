5/29 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Monday, May 29th.

Baseball

KHSAA

1st Region Quarterfinals

Calloway County 9, Carlisle County 0

McCracken County 11, Ballard Memorial 0

Graves County 4, Paducah Tilghman 1

Marshall County vs. Hickman County

2nd Region Quarterfinals

Livingston Central 2, Madisonville-NH 0

Union County 6, Christian County 5

Caldwell County 2, University Heights 1

Henderson County vs. Crittenden County

IHSA

Class 1A Carbondale Super-Sectional

Goreville 6, St. Anthony 5

Softball

KHSAA

1st Region Quarterfinals

Ballard Memorial 7, Paducah Tilghman 3

Calloway County 1, Hickman County 0

McCracken County 10, Marshall County 0

Carlisle County 0, Graves County 0

2nd Quarterfinals

Union County 4, Crittenden County 0

Christian County 4, Caldwell County 3

Madisonville-NH 12, University Heights 1

Webster County 10, Lyon County 0

IHSA

Class 1A Johnston City Super-Sectional

Goreville 13, Marissa 0

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.