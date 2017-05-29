5/29 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Monday, May 29th.
Baseball
KHSAA
1st Region Quarterfinals
Calloway County 9, Carlisle County 0
McCracken County 11, Ballard Memorial 0
Graves County 4, Paducah Tilghman 1
Marshall County vs. Hickman County
2nd Region Quarterfinals
Livingston Central 2, Madisonville-NH 0
Union County 6, Christian County 5
Caldwell County 2, University Heights 1
Henderson County vs. Crittenden County
IHSA
Class 1A Carbondale Super-Sectional
Goreville 6, St. Anthony 5
Softball
KHSAA
1st Region Quarterfinals
Ballard Memorial 7, Paducah Tilghman 3
Calloway County 1, Hickman County 0
McCracken County 10, Marshall County 0
Carlisle County 0, Graves County 0
2nd Quarterfinals
Union County 4, Crittenden County 0
Christian County 4, Caldwell County 3
Madisonville-NH 12, University Heights 1
Webster County 10, Lyon County 0
IHSA
Class 1A Johnston City Super-Sectional
Goreville 13, Marissa 0
Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.
Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.