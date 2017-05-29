3 homers, Hill lead Dodgers over Cards 5-1, 5th win in row

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Chase Utley, Cody Bellinger and Logan Forsythe hit solo home runs, leading Rich Hill and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 Monday for their fifth straight victory.



Hill (2-2) recovered from a bout of wildness in his last start to pitch five innings, giving up one run and two hits. In his previous outing, also against the Cardinals, he permitted five runs on four hits and seven walks in four innings.



Mike Leake (5-3) entered the game leading the majors with a 1.91 ERA, but allowed a season-high four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)