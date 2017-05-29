Woman leads law enforcement on 2-state car chase

A woman from the Owensboro area led members of law enforcement on a chase from Indiana to Daviess County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say the chase, which happened Sunday, started in Evansville, Indiana, where police began pursuing the woman because she was wanted on shoplifting charges.

KSP says Rachel Auxier drove into Kentucky, making her way first to Henderson and then to Owensboro. During the chase, KSP says a trooper tried to pull her over, but she fled, driving 62 miles through Daviess and McClean counties before heading into the Owensboro city limits. In Owensboro, she allegedly caused a crash that injured one person before running away from the scene of the wreck.

Troopers say a Daviess County Sheriff's Department deputy eventually found her in a storage shed behind a home.

Auxier was charged with speeding 116 mph in a 55 mph zone, second degree assault, first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, wanton endangerment of police officer, third degree burglary, first degree wanton endangerment, first degree fleeing or evading police on foot, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless driving. She was also served with a bench warrant for failure to pay fines.

In addition to the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, KSP says it was assisted by the Owensboro Police Department.