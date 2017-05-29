Johnson County dedicates memorial honoring fallen service members

A memorial in Vienna, Illinois, honors more than 2,000 men and women who died serving their country. A memorial service was held Monday in their honor.

Johnson County is not shy about showing pride for the men and women from the community who chose to put their lives on the line for our freedom.

"Memorial day is a day we as a country come together to honor and remember our service men and woman who answered America's call to service and paid the ultimate price," said veteran Richard Brumley.

World War II veteran Glen Eddleman was born and raised in Johnson County. He decided to join the Navy in 1945.

"Seems like all the boys in Johnson County were in the service. There was a lot of them for a county this size," said Eddleman.

He enjoyed his time in the Navy, but he said there is no place like home.

"I've been to China, Philippines, Hawaii. I've been to all of these places, but Johnson County is better than all of them," said Eddleman.

Every year, he makes a trip to Vienna to honor the men and woman in the military who felt the same call to service he felt more than 70 years ago.

"I love this country," said Eddleman.

The names of those fallen service members will forever be remembered on the brand new Johnson County Honor Roll memorial.

"I got two brothers on the wall too, Paul and Charley," said Eddleman.

More names will to be added to the memorial once a year.

The monument was completed last Friday. The original Johnson County Honor Roll Memorial was torn down due to safety concerns.