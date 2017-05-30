Two hurt, one killed in Louisville water park shooting

One person was killed and at least two others were shot in an incident at Waterfront Park on Monday night.

The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.

A reporter from WAVE 3 in Louisville described a frantic scene near the Big Four Bridge as LMPD officers zigged and zagged in all directions around downtown streets beginning at about 9:30 p.m.

That reporter also says he saw one person being placed in handcuffs, and at one point a few blocks away, a news photographer saw the same thing. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told reporters at about 11 p.m. that no arrests had been made.

Information about suspects or motives in the Waterfront Park incident was limited, but Mitchell said those involved were young.

"(It's) still too early to tell exactly what the motive was here," Mitchell told local media in his 11 p.m. de-brief. "This is the second homicide of the day, but again ... another loss of life."

Moments later, Mitchell was asked about reports that large crowds had gathered about 90 minutes before the shooting.

"There was a larger crowd earlier in the day that officers came and had to disperse," he said. "My understanding is that there were maybe a couple hundred (people) here are the time of the shooting."

A fourth gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital but it's not clear if that person is connected to the Waterfront Park incident.