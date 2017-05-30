McCracken Co. man causes crash with boat, charged with DUI

A McCracken County, Kentucky man is behind bars this morning for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing his truck and boat into another truck.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says they responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Lydon and Oaks Road around 6:41 pm on Memorial Day. Their investigation shows 20 year-old Brady Harris, of Paducah, was driving a 2005 Chevy pickup and pulling a boat behind him. They say Harris was headed home from the lake when he failed to stop at a stop sign, driving westbound on Lydon Road. Another car was driving northbound and hit Harris' boat. The boat left the trailer and was blocking Oaks Road while Harris' truck kept going until it left the roadway.
Harris had two passengers with him: 20 year-old Tate Edwards of Louisville, and 21 year-old Jamie Green of Paducah. Deputies say Harris was intoxicated and arrested. He's charged with the following:
The truck Harris crashed in to was driven by 52 year-old Steven Tabor of Paducah. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The people riding with Tabor were not hurt.
