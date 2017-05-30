White House aide Michael Dubke resigning

White House communications director Michael Dubke has confirmed he is leaving the White House and says his last day on the job has not been determined.



In a statement, Dubke says: "It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration. It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments."

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Conway said Dubke "made very clear that he would see through the president's international trip, and come to work every day and work hard even through that trip because there was much to do here back at the White House."



A Republican consultant, Dubke joined the White House team in February after campaign aide Jason Miller, Trump's original choice for communications director, withdrew from the White House team. Dubke founded of Crossroads Media, a GOP firm that specializes in political advertising.



