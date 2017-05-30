Great white shark leaps into fisherman's boat

A deadly predator was the catch of a lifetime for a fisherman in Australia recently.

A great white shark -- leaping into the man's boat.

He says the shark hit him on the arm as it fell, knocking him to his hands and knees. The fisherman signaled for help, and a marine rescue unit launched a boat and dispatched a helicopter. The man was treated for cuts on his arm -- mostly from getting knocked around the boat as the shark thrashed around wildly.

The fisherman says the great white was measured at almost 9 feet long. He spoke to news reporters with ABC News Australia and shares a pretty entertaining story about the encounter.