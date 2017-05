You may want to reconsider your commute Tuesday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway are blocked near the Interstate 24 interchange. Crews shut down traffic after a construction vehicle hit a power pole and brought down some power lines.

This could affect traffic on the Parkway near mile marker 49 and 50 along with Exit 25 on I-24.

Crews expect it will take about and hour to clear the road to traffic.