Family mourns loss of boys in shooting rampage

A teen says his life was saved by his 18-year-old cousin who shielded him from bullets.

15-year-old Caleb Edwards spoke with The Associated Press the day a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Investigators there say the suspect, 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt — known by friends and family as Corey, killed eight people- including children- at three locations.

Caleb says Godbolt came to his aunt and uncle's home and demanded to know where the couple was. Caleb's cousin, 18-year-old Jordan Blackwell, said they were gone to another town.

At that, Godbolt "just started shooting," Caleb said. "When we hid he (Jordan) was over me, covering me up trying to protect me. He really took a bullet for me. Multiple, so I'm just glad he loved me enough to take some bullets for me."

Caleb says his 11-year-old brother Austin Edwards also died in the shooting. Caleb said, "when he (Godbolt) was shooting, I felt them. When he was shooting I felt the impact from them, hoping he didn't shoot me. And then when he shot my brother I knew it was over. I thought I was going to die that night. I didn't know what else to do, I was just scared."

Jordan's parent's, Shon and Tiffany Blackwell, confirmed their son was killed. Tiffany described what happened when she came home. "When I walked in the house and saw my child lying there, I just thought he was sleeping,I told him to wake up. I told him to get up, but he wouldn't move. It just feels like it was a dream."

Godbolt was arrested Sunday shortly after the third shooting. All of the shootings happened at homes in rural Lincoln County, Mississippi. Authorities on Monday released the names of the adults killed. They are: 55-year-old Barbara Mitchell; 53-year-old Brenda May; 35-year-old Tocarra May; 45-year-old Ferral Burage; and 46-year-old Shelia Burage. Investigators say Godbolt was either related to or knew those victims. Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy William Durr was also killed. Godbolt will be charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of murder.