Hundreds of complaints sent in Scam Alerts website's first year

You can get a warning sent directly to you when con artists are on the attack. Kentucky's scam alerts launched exactly one year ago Tuesday. Attorney General Andy Beshear's office announced since then, they've received more than 800 scam-specific complaints.

His department also held 100 scam prevention presentations across Kentucky in the past year.

Beshear added 9,300 people signed up for their cell phone service. At his news conference today he said he hopes more people will sign up. You can do that by texting the words "KYOAG Scam" to GOV311 (468311), or click here to sign up with your mobile phone number or email address.