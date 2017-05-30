Kroger cakes recalled due to undeclared allergen

A dessert you may have bought recently from Kroger is under recall because it contains an allergen that isn't named on the package, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Kroger Company has recalled 6.5 ounce 6 packs of "Kroger Dessert Cups – Yellow Sponge Cake" because they contains milk, but the packages do not declare that fact in the "contains" section of the packaging. In the Local 6 area, stores in Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri are among those affected.

If you are not sensitive to milk, the product is safe for you to use. But, if you are allergic to milk, eating the cakes could put you at risk of a serious allergic reaction. Kroger told the FDA that it issued the recall after a customer reported becoming ill because of the undeclared milk in the product. The FDA says Milk is listed in the ingredient statement, but it is not included in the “Contains” statement.

The FDA says:

All stores operating under names Kroger, Owen’s, Pay Less, Scott’s, Gerbes, Ruler Foods, Dillons, Baker’s, Food4Less and Jay C, located in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The affected cakes have the Consumer UPC 11110-18550.

For more information about the recall, click here.